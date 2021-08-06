NPP is only centre-right party with more social intervention policies - John Boadu

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said the ruling party is unparalleled in Ghana when it comes to the implementation of social intervention programs.



He said even though they are a centre-right party with political views closer to capitalism they have defied the odds to implement more social programs which have been more beneficial to the masses over the years.



Tracing the early years of the implementation of such policies he indicated that they started during the Kufuor administration with the adoption of the Free Health Care policy.



Delivering a speech at the party’s headquarters in Accra, Thursday, August 4, during the 29th-anniversary celebration of the NPP on the theme he said, “Kufour established the National Health Insurance Scheme and provided free maternal healthcare. He introduced the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty and provided the capitation grant and the Ghana School Feeding Program. He undertook pension reforms and initiated cocoa mass spraying.”



He continued that the change of the NPP government in 2008 did not break the chain of the party’s commitment to implementing social intervention programmes.



“President Akufo-Addo has also continued with innovative social interventions, key among them being the Free Senior High School Education Program,” he asserted.



John Boadu further mentioned, “the One District One Factory, One District One Warehouse, One Village One Dam, and Planting for Food and Jobs” as few of the social intervention programs implemented by the ruling NPP.



John Boadu was speaking on the theme 'NPP@29; A tradition for stability, prosperity and continuity.








