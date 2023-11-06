NPP is not a serious party; how can you make Bawumia your flagbearer? – Prof Asiedu

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Richard Asiedu, has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after delegates of the party elected Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer.



Speaking to the media on Sunday, Prof Asiedu said that the decision of the NPP delegate to make Dr Bawumia their presidential candidate for the 2024 elections shows that the NPP is not serious about winning the elections.



He said that the presidential candidate of his party, former President John Dramani Mahama, is going to beat Dr Bawumia hands down; adding that Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament Assin Central, would have offered a somewhat better competition.



“… Bawumia himself knows that he would lose. We are going to use his own utterances to campaign. We would not come up with any message, he has already given us one. So, what we are going to do is compile all that he has said and we play it on the streets for the people of Ghana to hear.



“…You are going into an election and the candidate you are presenting to compete against us is Bawumia! It means NPP is not a serious party,” he said.



The regional chairman added, “We thought they were going to give us ‘Showdown’ (Kennedy Agyapong) for us to think a little… when JM (John Dramani Mahama) saw the results, he saw that is done”.



He then directed NDC members in the Central Region to start celebrating in white clothes because they have already won the 2024 elections.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.