‘NPP is looting the country’ reports a misrepresentation of actual content and focus of my message – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has addressed a video that went viral, insisting that he did not accuse the NPP of plundering the nation without concern for the future, as portrayed in the footage.



According to him, the video had been extracted from a private meeting he had with some NPP communicators in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, over the past weekend.



The Assin Central MP, in the video, accused the NPP of engaging in activities that he found deeply concerning, stating that they were 'looting' the country without regard for the future.



In a press statement issued on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, contended that the video was deliberately edited to tarnish his reputation and bring disrepute to the Akufo-Addo government.



“My attention has been drawn to a video on social media which has since gone viral where I am heard saying that the NPP was looting the country as if there was not tomorrow. I wish to state that this is a complete and unfortunate misrepresentation of the actual content and focus of my message at that private event in Kumasi. It was a meeting with a small group of NPP communicators who had organised a small fundraising for me at the weekend.



“At the event, I lamented the fact that our communicators were letting the party down and that every government would have its fair share of corruption cases, especially in 8 years, but because of one or two bad cases which the authorities were handling and in a transparent manner as it should be, we have, sadly, allowed the ruthless opposition propaganda machinery, the mass media and the social media to create the deadly impression that NPP was looting as If there was no tomorrow, including allegations of stashing funds abroad,” part of the statement read.



Agyapong further clarified that the video was recorded during a private meeting and was intentionally edited to sow discord and damage his reputation, as well as the government's standing.



“I wish to stress the point that the offending video was culled from a private meeting with some communicators in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, over the weekend, and edited to purposefully create disaffection towards me, Ken Ohene, Agyapong and to bring the Akufo-Addo government into disrepute.



“Indeed, I told the gathering not to be fooled by the lies against our government and party and also expressed my anger and unhappiness about the way we were allowing ourselves to be unfairly bashed in the media, especially social media as if we were worse than the NDC, which is certainly not the case,” the statement further read.



Kennedy Agyapong maintained that he was focused on helping the party break the eight as it is their mantra.



“I remain a committed member of our great Party and hope to lead us in our quest to ‘break the eight’, as together, we face John Mahama and the NDC for the “Showdown” on 7 December 2024,” the statement read in its concluding part.



