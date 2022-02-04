NPP is insensitive to women, Ghanaians - NDC Communicator

Politics of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been described as insensitive to the plight of women in all spheres of its political activities.



Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Aloysius Aabule is of the view the NPP has over the years demonstrated its insensitivity to women in the party over the years.



Commenting on NPP's upcoming internal elections in an interview with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Bryt FM political show Ebesi Sen, the Communicator said the party could have reduced nomination fees for women if indeed it really cares for their welfare.



"Abronoma, I'm not surprised at the NPP because it has been with them over the years. Do you remember what they (NPP) did to Otiko Djaba? he quizzed rhetorically.



He added that, "the same thing is happening to Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Gender minister. She wants her position back as the majority leader after the NPP forcefully took it from without her consent".



He mentioned the above and many others as reasons for his statement against the NPP.



On the issue of the Electronic transaction levy (E-Levy), Aloysius Aabule descended heavily on the Akufo-Addo led NPP government for failing to manage the economy that it promised Ghanaians.



He stressed the tax when implemented will have a massive effect on the living standards of the ordinary Ghanaian and therefore called on the public to resist such a 'killing' initiative by the NPP government.



He, however, urged Ghanaians to rally behind the NDC to regain power in 2024 to redeem the country from Akufo-Addo's insensitive policies.