NPP is in shambles, party spirit lost – Musah Superior

Politics of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An aspiring General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Musah Superior, has said the party is in shambles as its spirit is lost.



According to Mr. Superior, no presidential candidate can win the 2024 elections on the ticket of the party “if we don’t get the spirit of the NPP back.”



Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Tuesday, 25 January 2022 on why he wants to unseat Mr. John Boadu as the General Secretary, Mr. Superior said members of the party are demotivated and feel neglected.



He told the show host, Kofi Oppong Asamoah, that “the spirit of the party is lost, it is gone very far and if we want this party to get to work and to win 2024 and win it well, then we have to find the spirit and the only way we can get the spirit is to find people who were not deliberately part of the team that made the spirit run away.”



In his view, the best person to help get the NPP’s spirit back “must have the energy, the person must be innovative, the person must be young so that we can get our spirit back.



“If we don’t get the spirit of the NPP back, forget it, you can choose the smartest, the most intelligent, the most resourceful presidential candidate and you’ll lose the election because presidential candidates don’t win an election, it is the political party that wins an election,” he warned.



Explaining why he thinks the party’s spirit is lost, the Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission noted that “our party is in shambles, now we are struggling,” adding “if you go round the country, you’re going to see party people demotivated, our offices are dysfunctional and we need to make sure that we get these people back, so we have to go out, at the base of the party, and re-recruit, we have to speak to people to come and join the work again.”



He said this must be done because “if we’re not in a position to put ourselves together, how can we send a message to the rest of Ghanaians to vote for us? So the most important thing is to get the spirit of the party back and the way to get it back is to excite the party and tell the party that whatever your challenges are, whatever your complaints are, you need to come back…



If voted as the next General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Superior said every person joins a party for their self-development and so, he would create a business development unit to support members of the party.