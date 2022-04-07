NPP is in serious crisis - NPP's Musah Superior hints

Politics of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Forestry Commission, Iddrisu Musah Superior, has hinted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in serious crisis.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'Dwene Ho Biom' a political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Musah Superior stated without mincing words that the current leadership of the party has failed to hold on to the core mandate of the party that is looking after the party hence the party is in serious crisis.



The Former Mayor of Tamale in the Northern region explained,"former National campaign manager late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, former National Chairman Odoi-Sykes, former general secretary of the Party Dan Botchway issued a token certificate to members of the party who helped the party to win the then elections by way of saying thank you, but these current leaders have failed to honor those who helped the party to win power.



"The party is in serious crisis..we can't win an election with such a crisis in the party... People keep saying we are going to have a presidential primary and choose a good Presidential candidate but a presidential candidate doesn't win elections.



"Of Course, no presidential candidate can win an election in Ghana. It is the party that sponsors the Presidential candidate... It is in our constitution ... The party sponsors the candidate with their resources and energy." He added



The General Secretary hopeful, quickly emphasized that if the party doesn't have good leadership that would map up delectable strategies, never can the Presidential candidate win power for the party.



He vowed to regain the relevance of the party that will propel the party to win the 2024 election when he is elected as the Chief scribe.