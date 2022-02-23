NPP is in opposition because of Adwoa Safo - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong levels allegations against Adwoa Safo



Adwoa Safo yet to attend Parliament in 2022



Majority considering processes to remove her as MP



Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party is currently an opposition party thanks to the conduct of Sarah Adwoa Safo, colleague MP for Dome-Kwabenya.



Agyapong, who has in recent times censured the continued absence of Adwoa Safo from the lawmaking chamber which situation he says continued to impede government business in Parliament.



“Now we are in opposition, the way Adwoa Safo is treating the party, it is clearly showing that we are in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all,” he submitted on Asaase Radio Morning Show, February 22, 2022.



He reiterated rife allegations that the on-leave Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection had expressly requested that she be made the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.



He wondered why a cabinet minister will now want to occupy a position that is below the rank of a Minister.



“She says she wants to be Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes, she should go to hell.



“You don’t come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing? Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo, get it straight. I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her. Mike Oquaye the Speaker, the man that I respect very well, I campaigned against his son because Adwoa used my kids, calling me and begging me to help her. And now everybody is insulting me for doing that but I have not regretted it, she is very responsible when it comes to the kids,” he said on GTV Monday, February 21.



Agyapong is not the only NPP MP to raise the issue of Adwoa Safo's conduct being an act of sabotage on the government.



MP for New Juabeng South, Micheal Okyere Baafi, had stated that she is making the work of the government in Parliament difficult.



“All the problems the government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.