NPP is committed and dedicated to public service – Freddie Blay

Politics of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Freddie Blay has iterated his party’s commitment to delivering on its mandate to the betterment of the lives of the people of Ghana.



The former MP while speaking in Ho on Sunday, during a sod-cutting event for the construction of a Volta regional secretariat of the NPP called on the rank and file of the party to remain committed to the core values of the party which he said remains dedicated and commitment to public service.



He said, “As we lay the foundation to start construction of this new headquarters in Ho today, let me take the opportunity to stress our commitment to the core values of our party. Let’s remember that without a true commitment to our values, nothing we build today will stand the test of time.



"The core values of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service, the core value is public service, service to the Ghanaian people and service to our nation and that is what the NPP essentially stands for.”



He also urged the party to continue to uphold the true principles that projects the general good and will of the people of Ghana.



Mr. Blay further called for collaboration from all political parties in the region towards the unity and development of the country.



“We must always remember that even though we have our political differences, we have to cooperate with political colleagues in other parties in working to improve and enrich Ghana. In our diversity of political approaches and ideologies, the NPP and our NDC colleagues and all other political parties must be united in dedication to make our country a better place for now and generations to come.”



The Volta regional secretariat which is expected to be completed in a record 6-months duration is estimated to cost the party some GHC1.6 million.



It is believed that the secretariat would be a further extension of the national party to the Volta region in their quest to gaining more grounds in a region that was considered a hostile zone in the recent past.