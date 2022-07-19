NPP is an Akan party, Bawumia is finished - NDC executive

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

An executive member of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the outcome of the just-ended national executive election of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) shows that the party has not shed its Akan ethnocentric outlook.



In an exclusive interview, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake said the overwhelming dominance of Akans in the new crop of national executives is also a signal to Vice president Bawumia, that his days are numbered as far as leadership of the NPP is concerned.



“Dr. Bawumia should just take note that what has happened is the NPP’s way of reiterating for the whole world to see that it is an Akan party.



Therefore, as a non-Akan, his days are numbered in the leadership of the party,” Moshake said.



According to him, “basically, Bawumia is finished.”



After nearly 24 hours of a high election on Sunday, involving over 6,000 delegates and 45 aspirants, the NPP finally elected its new national executives and as Moshake points out not a single of the core executive victors is a non-Akan.



The all-Akan national executives elected were Mr. Stephen Ntim- National Chairman, Justin Koduah– General Secretary, Henry Nana Boakye - National Organizer, Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organizer and Dr. Charles Dwamena, Treasurer.

As Moshake points out, these five positions “constitute the cabinet of the NPP and therefore, the ruling party is going to continue into the next four years as a party of the Akans, by the Akans, for the Akans.”



“I had always disagreed with people who have long said that the NPP is an Akan party but what has happened has just left me without any other choice but to agree with them.



“I was expecting that the few non-Akans who contested for the positions, especially Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, would be elected so that the NPP can prove the critics wrong but it did not happen. I think Dr. Bawumia will be tickling himself and laughing if he, a Mamprusi, expects to be elected as the presidential candidate of the NPP for 2024,” Moshake said.



In fairness however, the NPP had also elected Rita Asobayire as Second Vice Chair and Alhaji Masawuud as 3rd Vice Chairman.



Also, the party elected Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah as its National Nasara Coordinator- and Mohammed Mustafa as Youth Organizer.



However, according to Moshake, “those are not positions of serious weight that is why the non-Akans were elected into them.



Mr. Ken Nuworsu, a former minister and regional chairman who was the only voltarian for vice chair was booted out and no Ga/Dangme carried the day.



“Already, the NPP has a history of not being fair to late Vice President Aliu Mahama, a hardworking northerner under the Kufuor administration and history may repeat itself because of the tribal hegemony,” Moshake added.