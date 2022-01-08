NPP is a very sick party! – Musah Superior openly admits

Politics of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Former Chief Executive (CEO) of the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region Iddrisu Musah Superior insists that all is not well with the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



He disagrees with those who hold the view the party is well-grounded indicating that happenings from the 2020 polls suggest the NPP is rather taking a nosedive.



Speaking on a Tamale-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission wants the leadership of the party to be frank with each other regarding the weak structures in the party.



“Anybody who says the NPP is a healthy party is lying to himself because a healthy party cannot lose a significant number of seats in parliament”, he lamented.



Descending heavily on the current General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu who is seeking re-election, he was not charitable with adjectives used to describe the level of incompetence he has exhibited over the period calling for his resignation.



“In fact, if I was the General Secretary of the party I will resign. It is an indictment; it is a total mess…can’t you see the mess that is happening that NDC is now happy to bully and intimidate us? We are struggling to pass our economic work programme and budget just because we have a hung parliament”, he noted.



According to General Secretary hopeful, Mr. Boadu has lost relevance as Chief Scribe of the party in the wake of incompetence exhibited which has landed the party at the crossroads for which reason it is seriously struggling in parliament.