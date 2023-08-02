NPP is a ‘modernized pick pocket party’ - Godwin Mahama on Cecilia Dapaah’s case

Politics of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

A member of the National Democratic Congress communication team, Godwin Mahama has labelled the ruling New Party as one of professional pickpockets and confident tricksters.



According to him, the NPP as a party thrives on pilfering public funds using crafty means.



“The NPP as a party is a pickpocket party; modernised pickpocket party. They are like most pickpockets walking the streets of Accra. They walk about in suits so you will not suspect them of being pickpockets. You only become aware after they have stolen from you. They also apply the coverup act in their pickpocketing.



“Every member of the NPP walks about with pride behaving like they have money even when they don’t have anything so that you will regard them as not being poor until you vote them into power and they appoint their ministers. When they steal from the state and cause the economy to collapse and you question them, they will then claim that they had their money before coming to power,” he stated during a discussion on Neat FM.



He was reacting to some defenses mounted in support of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah over some sums of money stolen from her residence by domestic staff.



Background



Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s maids are before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a million dollars and others sums in euros and Ghana cedis over a period of time during their stay in her employment.



The two identified in court documents as 18-year-old Patience Botwe (the first accused, A1) and 30-year-old unemployed Sarah Adjei (second accused, A2) are before the court along with three other accomplices.



The police investigator, Corporal Richard Anani, of the CID in his brief facts about the case stated the accused’s account of how they managed to steal the cash sums and other valuables including assorted clothing, perfumes and jewellery.



The brief facts read in part: “Sometime in June 2023, the complainants reported a theft of cash and some personal effects as indicated on the face of the charge sheet. Prior to that A1 who was a house help to the complainants was caught to have opened and entered the bedroom of the complainants with a duplicate key.



“A1 admitted the offence and mentioned A2 as her accomplice to the effect that, when they were working in the complainants’ house, she used to keep watch of the main gate for A2 to go into the complainants’ room to steal their money after which they share the spoil. A2 was subsequently arrested from her hideout in Budumburam a suburb of Kasoa for investigation. Investigation further disclosed that A2 used part of the stolen money to build a three bedroom self-contain house at Budumburam,” it added.



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.

The minister who has been under heavy public criticism over the stolen money has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



