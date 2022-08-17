NPP invites Hopeson Adorye, Ekow Vincent over 'Aduru Wo So' Health Walk

Politics of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Parliamentary Candidate of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye and Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, have been summoned to appear before the NPP’s National Complaints Committee.



The two are said to have broken the party’s code of ethics despite an earlier warning for party members to desist from campaigning for presidential and parliamentary hopefuls.



In the case of Ekow Vincent Assafuah, he is said to have made some comments that sought to advance the ambitions of one of the Party's presidential hopefuls.



Despite a prompt from the interviewer on Oyerepa FM that his declaration of support for a presidential hopeful violated the Party's Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries, Hon. Assafuah blatantly maintained his position.



Hopeson Adorye was also summoned with regards to a health walk dubbed the ‘Aduru Wo So’ Health Walk. The statement indicated that the event violated the party’s code of conduct as some individuals claimed to be supporters of one particular party.



Hopeson Adorye who was the main speaker of the event is said to have made statements that sought to divide the party.



Below is the statement from the party



