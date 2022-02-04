NPP internal elections: Let's consider women, disabled - Posch-Oduro

Politics of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

National Treasurer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, Mary Posch-Oduro, has called for equality in election processes owing to fees paid in order for one to apply for a leadership position.



"Even though I see the nomination fees as normal, I still think the party's hierarchy could have considered women, the youth as well as the disabled in fixing the fees," she is quoted to have said on Bryt FM.



She added that "I don't see much increase in the fees as we need money to run the party but I still suggest the party could have reduced it a little for women who are willing to contest in the internal elections to encourage them".



Explaining further to the host, Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Ebesi Sen political show, Madam Posch-Oduro stressed reducing the fees for women will ensure more women partake in the political sphere of the party and in the country at large.



She revealed that most women are single mothers and sometimes find it difficult to raise money to contest in positions of their choice as compared to men who are naturally strong.



She, however, emphasised that she is poised to contest the position despite the equal playing field and urged fellow aspiring women to not be discouraged with the fees but rather remain optimistic in their aspirations.



Mary Posch-Oduro pledged to fight for the grassroot members of the party as they are normally neglected after elections, a situation she described as unfortunate.



She indicated the need to build the party with an inclusive mindset to realise the 'break the 8' political mantra.