General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP initiates dialogue with defeated parliamentary aspirants going independent in Ashanti Region

Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor is the Patron of the NPP's Ashanti Regional Campaign Team

Considered its biggest stronghold in the country, the New Patriotic Party is making frantic efforts to bring back home some disgruntled members in the region, who have announced their intentions of contesting as independent parliamentary candidates in the upcoming polls.



The aggrieved members who are mostly candidates disqualified from contesting in the party’s recent primaries, have chosen to contest in the December 7 elections as independent candidates.



One of such candidates is lawyer Akwasi Amofa-Agyemang, who has declared himself as an independent candidate, after he was disqualified from contesting the incumbent MP, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



At the back of these reports among others, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, who was over the weekend appointed patron of the NPPs Ashanti Regional Campaign Team, has told Citi News that the party is taking steps to get the independent candidates to reconsider their decision.



“That is why I have been appointed as the patron of the organising committee. I am going to try and persuade them to come back into the fold and allow our elected candidates to go forward,” Mr. Kufuor said.



According to Mr Kufuor, the party will leave no stone unturned and has called on supporters of the party as well as parliamentary candidates within the region to go all out and make the reconciliation exercise an all-inclusive one.



National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Sammi Awuku who was also present at the launch of the regional Campaign team served notice that the party’s national reconciliation committee is engaging the aggrieved candidates to reach a consensus.



“We continue to talk to them. Some have stepped down. We are also still talking to some and I am confident that at the NPP at the end of the day will make headway when we have these small disputes,” he indicated.

