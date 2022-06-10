NPP in opposition treated Mahama the way UP treated Kwame Nkrumah – Akamba

Politics of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joshua Akamba, has bemoaned the levels of mistreatment former president John Dramani Mahama suffered in government at the behest of the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama suffered all manner of mistreatment and humiliation from the country's opposition elements.



He said NPP elements used lies to denigrate the former president's personality.



"They used lies and wild malice to hound former president John Dramani Mahama out of the office without any recourse to the good works the president was doing. It was sad how the NPP had to use these tactics to paint a worrying image about the former president and his NDC's government," he stated.



Mr. Akamba argued that the present-day NPP treated the former president like their parent party, the United Party (UP), the political tradition that birthed the NPP, treated the late President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Mr. Akamba made this comment while speaking on the plans for the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the formation of the NDC.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, June 10, 2022, he admitted that the mistreatment of leadership has always been the hallmark of the NPP over the years.



He added that over the years, NPP has refused to acknowledge the NDC's contributions to the country's development.



He said the NDC as a party played critical roles in the country's development, such as extending electricity projects to the remotest areas of the country led by former President Jerry John Rawlings.



"'Now many of these areas are opened up economically. It was NDC that laid marine cables under the Volta River to carry electricity to the oversea areas in the Afram Plains area of the Eastern Region," he said.



He posited that the history of Ghana could not be written without the contributions of the NDC as a party.