NPP in a better shape than what we inherited – Blay

Politics of Saturday, 16 July 2022
Source: kasapafmonline.com
Outgoing National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Freddie Blay says the leadership of the party has transformed the image of the party better than it inherited.
Speaking at the ongoing annual national delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Blay maintained the NPP is more attractive now.
Touching on the legacy and success of his team, the outgoing National Chairman highlighted delivering two victories in the Presidential elections for the NPP.
He urged all to continue to remain united and focus on the challenging task of “Breaking the 8” adding all members and sympathizers should be willing to make the needed sacrifices ahead of the 2024 elections.
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its annual national delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend to elect national executives.
There are 47 aspirants vying for 10 positions at the national level. A total of 6,730 delegates will be casting their votes at 20 polling centres at the venue.
Watch the proceedings live above.
The aspirants:
Chairperson contestants:
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General secretary contestants:
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Women’s Organiser contestants:
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants:
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah
National Organiser contestants:
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
Vice chairperson contestants:
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National youth organiser contestants:
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara coordinator contestants:
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.