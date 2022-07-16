NPP in a better shape than what we inherited – Blay

Politics of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Outgoing National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Freddie Blay says the leadership of the party has transformed the image of the party better than it inherited.



Speaking at the ongoing annual national delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Blay maintained the NPP is more attractive now.



Touching on the legacy and success of his team, the outgoing National Chairman highlighted delivering two victories in the Presidential elections for the NPP.



He urged all to continue to remain united and focus on the challenging task of “Breaking the 8” adding all members and sympathizers should be willing to make the needed sacrifices ahead of the 2024 elections.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its annual national delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend to elect national executives.



There are 47 aspirants vying for 10 positions at the national level. A total of 6,730 delegates will be casting their votes at 20 polling centres at the venue.



Watch the proceedings live above.



The aspirants:



Chairperson contestants:



Stephen Ayesu Ntim

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama

Sammy Crabbe

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei



General secretary contestants:



John Boadu

Justin Kodua Frimpong

Iddrisu Musah

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh

Frederick Opare-Ansah



Women’s Organiser contestants:



Kate Gyamfua

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudata



National Treasurer contestants:



Mary Posch-Oduro

Dr Charles Dwamena

Dr Yusif Tedam

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah



National Organiser contestants:



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

Bright Essilfie Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

Eric Amoako Twum

Nana Owusu Fordjour



Vice chairperson contestants:



Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie

Nuworsu Ken-Wood

Ismail Yahuza

McJewells Annan

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Oppong-Peprah

Kiston Akomeng

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman



National youth organiser contestants:



Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng



National Nasara coordinator contestants:



Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Haruna Maiga

Abdul-Muazu Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Haruna Ishmael







