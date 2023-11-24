NPP imposing Bawumia on Ghanaians although he has been rejected – Minority Chief Whip

Politics of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza has claimed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is aiming to impose Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Ghanaians.



He said that about 40% of the party’s delegates opposed him as their presidential candidate in the presidential primaries, nevertheless, the party is imposing him on delegates and Ghanaians.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Deputy Majority Whip, responded to his views.



He accused her and other NPP MPs of not voting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP Presidential primaries.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the 2024 budget debate, he indicated that “So I’m saying that the person who read the budget you didn’t want him to read the budget. The Vice President who wanted to be your candidate, almost 40% of you rejected him yet you want him to be the one giving us a future.



“In fact, he lost in your constituency Honourable Lydia, so what is your point? The vice president lost in your constituency so I don’t know what you’re standing up to do. Did he not lose in your constituency? He lost; he lost in Honourable Afenyo’s constituency.



“You and him didn’t vote for him. As for majority leader he probably voted for him because he wanted to be running mate but you didn’t vote for him,” he said.



In reaction to these assertions, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu accused him and the Minority members of speculation.



As a result, he recommended they stick to the budget debate.



“Yesterday my colleague the former minority leader was saying that I am concentrating on my running mate campaign. Mr. Speaker let me say it here that there is no contest for the position of a running mate. I’m not involved in campaigning for running mate position.



“It should be loud and clear. My colleagues should also not be involved in conjectures. He says I probably voted for the vice president in my constituency, what has that got to do with the budget?” he said.