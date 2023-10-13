NPP has taken Ashantis for granted – KNUST Professor

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor and political historian, Samuel Adu-Gyamfi of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has admonished the Ashanti Region to demand more from politicians to secure their fair share of development.



According to him, they shouldn’t accept being taken for granted any longer.



He expressed his concern over the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) perceived neglect of the region, despite the region being the political world bank of the party.



“They have been loyal and consistent in delivering the vote for the NPP, but they have not specifically tied that to development, and they have not made such demands openly and frankly to the NPP as a party.



“They must insist on that this time around and make sure that when the NPP per adventure comes to power, and they refuse to deliver, they are penalized accordingly.



"If they do not begin to show them red cards and yellow cards, they are always giving them the green card to allow them to have the potential to come to power,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



He added “Nana Akufo-Addo went into how many elections before he became president? Three times. The first time when all other regions were oscillating left and right, Ashanti was consistent. The second time, Ashanti was consistent. The third time, Ashanti has become like the faithful wife to the NPP, even if they are playing the buffoonery.”



Professor Adu-Gyamfi recommended that the Ashanti Region consider changing its voting patterns as a signal to compel the NPP government to prioritize its needs.



He emphasized that the region's loyalty to the NPP should be linked to tangible development, not just party allegiance. He also encouraged residents to engage in protests, demonstrations, and open discussions to voice their demands for equitable development.



“This does not bring development because politics and governance must be tied to development. It is not just about forming political parties and winning power and coming to drink tea and then having big rallies.



"It is not about because we are Asante, or we are this and therefore, we must vote for the NPP. That’s absolutely nonsensical. The region needs development.



“It is lagging behind in many things, roads, poor infrastructure and all that and the NPP must be blamed because they were supposed to have translated the votes of the NPP into development. They have taken the people for granted. They feel that rain or shine, they will queue and vote for them as a party,” he added.



AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interviews Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years:



