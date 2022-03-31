NPP has shown us the way, monkey no go work make baboon chop – NDC reveals appointment plans

Politics of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress has assured members of the party of being rewarded for their contributions when the party returns to power.



The NDC leadership, led by its 2020 Presidential Candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama, recently engaged with some of its party members in the United States of America during a visit.



Responding to a party member who sought to find out leadership plans to reward members of the NDC who work hard for the party, the National Organiser of the party served a very reassuring notice.



According to George Opare Addo, the ruling New Patriotic Party, over the last five years in office, have shown the NDC how to reward dedicated party members through appointments.



He thus assured that the party’s leadership will ensure members are rewarded pursuant to their contribution when the party regains power.



“The NPP has shown us the way and when we win, we will do exactly the same in terms of appointments. We are not going to change anything. Our people will also benefit. Monkey no go work wey baboon go chop,” the National Youth Organiser assured.



Describing himself as an apostle for rewarding dedicated party members, the National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo also reaffirmed the National Youth Organiser’s statement.



According to the party chairman, previous NDC governments have always focused on developing the nation at the expense of ensuring the welfare of its party members who contribute to gaining power.



He however noted that the situation will no longer be the same under the next NDC government.



“Let me say that I am the apostle for "no contribution, no chop". Mr. President (former President Mahama), has given me that office and I am going to ensure that is implemented. What we the NDC have done is that when we are in power, we think about Ghana too much and forget about ourselves,” he noted.



The NDC lost power to the NPP in 2016 when it was led by Mr. Mahama who had then completed his first four-year term and was seeking re-election.



Having lost a comeback attempt in 2020, Mr. Mahama and the NDC are looking forward to a successful comeback to power in 2024 when the country goes to the poll again.



