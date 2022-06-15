NPP has planned to cause more chaos during 2024 elections – Alhaji Sinare reveals

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

A National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has cautioned the umbrella family to start putting its house in order to be able to face the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.



He said if the NDC does not correct mistakes made in the 2020 general elections, the NPP will engulf them in the next polls.



The former Ghana Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who was speaking on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM, did not mince words in his advice to the executives of the Congress.



"On paper today, Mugabe, I can tell you for a fact that the NDC is winning the 2024 elections," he told host Mugabe Maaase.



But the victory, he noted, would not come easy if the NDC didn't work for it relentlessly.



Alhaji Sinare revealed that the NPP has laid down procedures to repeat the machinations and violence that was witnessed during the 2020 elections.



"Knowing them [NPP], they would want to repeat what they did in 2016 and 2020 for the 2024 elections," the Ambassador stated.



His advice to the NDC was, "We must be ready for them. We must mark them boot for boot."



He said the grassroots of the party are poised for victory following the nature of governance being witnessed in the country, pointing to the alleged corruption that has characterized the construction of the national cathedral at a time inflation has gone off the roof.



Food inflation is almost 30% amidst incessant fuel price hikes that have fuelled hardship in the country.



Alhaji Sinare argued that the NDC governed the country well as compared to the Akufo-Addo administration, which assumed office in 2017.



Asked if the NDC had done well in opposition to earn the trust of Ghanaians, Alhaji Sinare answered in the affirmative.



"We are not doing that bad….We have 137 seats. In the last [Parliament] we had 106 [seats]. We have not done so badly. We have done well," the NDC stalwart bragged.



He believes the party can do better in the coming years.



"We've learned our lessons, and we are going to correct our mistakes," he said.



He indicated that he was part of an outreach program in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions that saw to the strengthening of the party base.



But one important issue he was concerned about, which analysts had advocated over the years, was for the NDC to present competent polling station agents during the upcoming polls.



"If you're not vigilant at the polling stations, then automatically you're going to lose the elections," Alhaji Sinare observed.



"We should make sure we are vigilant at the polling stations and collation centres and make sure we have our pink sheets.. you don't need to go court; for what?"