NPP has not done enough for the Ashanti Region – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has said that his party has not done enough for its stronghold; the Ashanti Region.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV, on Monday, September 18, 2023, Ken Agyapong said that Ashantis have the right to be unhappy with the government because the development projects NPP governments have brought to the region are woefully inadequate.



He added that people in the Ashanti Region who helped the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government come to power have been ignored.



“They (Ashantis) can complain. I am going to speak the truth because there is time to salvage the situation. The policy of the NPP has been ‘help your neighbour and hate yourself'.



“Let me give you an example, there are some businessmen in the Ashanti Region who helped the NPP, since we came to power, we have ignored them completely… The Ashanti Region is the stronghold of the NPP but look at the kind of development here, I’m afraid," he said in Twi.



Ken, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, slammed ministers of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government from the Ashanti Region for failing to bring developmental projects to the region.



“I’m surprised that there are ministers from this region who are only good at bragging. They can only threaten you here but they cannot fight for development to come here. I’m so disappointed in them. Read my lips, I would tell you the truth, I’m not afraid of anybody,” he said.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/AW



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards