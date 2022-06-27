NPP has lost many good leaders because of vote-buying culture - Essilfie-Kumi

Politics of Monday, 27 June 2022

You can only win NPP election if you buy votes - Essilfie-Kumi



We need a proper structure to stop vote-buying - National Organiser hopeful



NPP National Executive election slated for July 15 to July 17



National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie-Kumi, has bemoaned the high rate of what he describes as vote-buying during the internal elections of the party.



According to him, the upcoming National Elections of the party is an auction and not an election because the aspirants are paying a lot of money to NPP delegates for them to vote for them, asaaseradio.com reports.



Essilfie Kumi said that because of vote-buying, the party has lost a lot of good leaders, adding that the party must put in measures to stop the menace so that it can attract qualified people to steer the affairs of the party.



“I have to say that currently, what is being run in the party is an auction and not an election; the highest bidder is the one who seemingly wins. The NPP has lost so many good leaders because of the culture of payment for votes that has been cultivated in the party.



“We need a proper structure for our followership because they are the ones who vote leaders into power. The good leader is one who looks forward but also looks back to ensure that followers are in the right frame of mind; this has been where we have lapsed as a party,” he is quoted to have said on The Asaase Breakfast Show.’



Essilfie-Kumi added that, “People are not speaking truth and the lack of this is desensitising the grassroots of the party. We really need to be careful [about] the posture we are putting out there as a party.”



Bright Essilfie-Kumi is one of five people who will be contesting for the National Organiser position of the NPP. The other aspirants are Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Eric Amoako Twum and Seth Adu-Adjei



The five aspirants were vetted on Monday, June 20, 2022. The elections for the National Executive is slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



