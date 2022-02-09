NPP has failed woefully but NDC victory in 2024 not guaranteed- Edem Agbana

Politics of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Eric Agbana has said that notwithstanding the poor performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government, victory for the NDC will not come easily.



Speaking to NDC constituency youth organizers in the Ashanti Region Sunday, February 6, 2022, Mr Agbana minced no words in reminding the participants of the need to remain focused and work hard for the NDC’s victory in spite of the abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo administration.



“Let me tell you the truth – The Akufo-addo government has failed woefully but victory 2024 will not come on a silver platter. We must fight and defend every single vote.



"Nothing is guaranteed in Politics. If you are here as a youth organizer, with the mindset that it is going to be a walk in the park for us, you don’t deserve to be here,” he stated matter-of-factly.



Mr Agbana insisted that the youth organizers need to be eshew complacency and be more strategic and work even harder so that the NDC can wrestle power from the bungling NPP.



“Many of you may not be comfortable with the truth but I’m not here to make you happy, I’m here to tell you the truth that we must be more strategic and work harder for victory 2024,” he added.



Edem Agbana has been a major pillar in galvanizing youths for the opposition party after he won the position of deputy organizer a few years ago.