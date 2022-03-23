NPP has failed in managing internal elections – Madi Jibril

Politics of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madi Jibril, has chastised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for losing control over its ongoing polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators election.



“In the first time in Ghana’s history, I have seen 50 policemen ensuring calm in a branch election and the government is also using state apparatus in an internal election. The NPP leadership has failed in terms of managing its internal elections,” he stated.



According to him, the NDC has managed internal elections for several years and has never suffered any disturbances and expressed worry over the NPP’s behaviour and loss of control. “Party election is service and if we expose our members to such danger then it will not augur well for anyone.”



In an interview with Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s EpaHoa Daben political talk show, Madi Jibril alleged the NPP had suffered a taste of their own medicine. “They were set to create confusion in our (NDC) internal elections and they ended up suffering. We waited for them to start their election and now they are fighting everywhere.



He shared that the constituency election has gone beyond that level “to have people up there influencing it. It is now about Dr. Bawumia and Alan with people trying to place their people.”



The ongoing polling station executives and Electoral Area Coordinators' election of the NPP has been marred by what is being described as national Security interference and widespread manipulation.



It is alleged that the election has been fraught with widespread irregularities and machinations violating the spirit of free and fair election.