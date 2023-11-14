NPP has agreed to select Bawumia's running mate from Ashanti Region – Joe Wise

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Joseph Osei-Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has agreed for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate to be chosen from the Ashanti Region.



According to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, choosing a running mate from the Ashanti region is crucial for the party’s victory in the 2024 elections,



"It is generally agreed in the party that if Bawumia wins, his running mate should come from the Ashanti region," myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



When asked whether Dr. Bawumia had given his consent to this agreement, he responded, "I think so."



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on November 13, 2023, he stressed that the ideal candidate for the position should possess key qualities, including integrity and the ability to command respect both within and outside the party.



He added that he believes choosing a candidate from the Ashanti region will instill confidence among the people in the region, acknowledging their significant contributions to the party's success.



“The selection of a candidate from the Ashanti region would give “the people in the region confidence that the party values their immense contribution to the party.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after the November 7 presidential primaries.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



He is yet to decide on whom to partner as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Names that have come under consideration as potential running mates include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, Adutwum Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Deputy Finance Minister, and Ejisu MP John Kumah, Mathew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu among others.



