NPP has about 800 serial callers - John Boadu

Politics of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party John Boadu has disclosed the party has over 800 serial callers who call media houses to defend the party and government.



He told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday that the party tries to support them but no amount of money can compensate for their work.



“These days we try to support serial callers. No amount of money can compensate them for the work they do. We have close to about almost 800 serial callers around the country. Some of them are business women, I was also a serial caller,” he said.



Serial callers are important feature in Ghana’s politics. As the name suggests, they are a group of party supporters who make it their business to be calling media houses during call-in segments to defend activities and policies of the party.



The two main parties in the country all boast of functioning serial callers. It started off as an individual’s decision to call in and project the party out of their own resources but over time, it has become a major branch of party activity.



Mr Boadu also noted the chaos happening in the ongoing polling station executives elections is normal considering the number of candidates involved and interest.



“On thing I must make clear is that at the onset of the exercise, people thought the constituency executives wanted to hide the forms and in the end calm was restored but the bad news went out”.