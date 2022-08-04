NPP group incites party members against Chairman Wontumi

Politics of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter group calling itself Fair Play Pushers (FPP), has called on the public to disregard the utterances of Chairman Wontumi in respect of the yet-to-be-confirmed candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The call follows a video circulating on social media, in which the “discredited” Ashanti Regional Chairman was seen addressing some persons purported to be members of the party and “shamefully asking them to back the candidature of the Veep”.



According to the group, the executive is further deepening the division in the party “by publicly endorsing the candidature of Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flag-bearer in the [upcoming NPP] primaries”.



The action of the chairman accordingly has been deemed “blatant disregard” of warnings from the National Executive for party leaders at all levels not to endorse any person purporting to vie for the party’s flagbearership position.



“Worst of all” the group added, “the incorrigible Chairman, using quotations from the Holy Bible, urges the party officials to go against the edict of the party’s national executives and show their support for Dr Bawumia.”



Discrediting Chairman Wontumi’s comments, the group also appealed to polling station agents and others to rather vote for a candidate who has contributed to and served the party longest.



To them, they see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as “the worst choice the party executives could make if they are serious about ‘Breaking the 8’”.



The leader of the Group, Kweku Appiah Manu retorted blatantly, “Bawumia cannot win the national elections for us. Delegates and polling station officers must not waste their votes on him”.



He added, “NPP’s best and potential candidate to help us ‘Break the 8’ is Alan Kyerematen, Period!”



“People should ignore the antics by the disgraced Chairman Wontumi and be realistic in choosing the candidate that can face off the opposition. Bawumiah can’t”, Appiah Manu concluded.



Meanwhile, the call has also been welcomed by numerous well-meaning party supporters, sympathizers and some senior patriots to unite the party, “who see such premature and ill-motivated pronouncements [by Chairman Wontumi] as deepening the division in the party and the surest way to defeat in 2024.”