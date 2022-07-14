NPP group in Jaman South threatens to demonstrate against MCE   

Regional News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: GNA

A group calling itself Jaman South New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus has threatened a demonstration to register their displeasure about the conduct of Mr Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



According to them, “if the MCE does not change and act properly by doing things right”, they would pass vote of no confidence in him.



The group, comprising some Assembly Members said the conduct of Mr Bediako had created factionalism within the party in the constituency, and if not addressed would narrow the political fortunes of the NPP in the constituency in the Election 2024.



Addressing a news conference at Drobo, the group called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call Mr Bediako to order, alleging that his conduct was making the government and the NPP unattractive.



Mr Ernest Atta Agyemang, the Assemblyman for Adamsu Newtown Electoral Area, and spokesman for the group said the conduct of the MCE was inimical to the development and smooth running of the assembly.



“The Party therefore cannot unite and form a solid front to recapture the parliamentary seat it lost painfully to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Election 2020 and “break the eight” because of the divisive nature of Mr. Bediako,” he said.



Flanked by other members of the group, Mr Agyemang described Mr Bediako as impatient, highly intolerant and quick-tempered who “doesn’t accept constructive criticism.”



“In fact, the MCE exhibits strong disregard for the long-standing conventional practices, authorities and the laws of the Assembly. We don’t understand what exactly motivates our MCE to delight in bickering, disunity, ill-will, vendetta and wrangling," Mr Agyemang alleged.



"Because of his unnecessary interferences, the Assembly has not been able to elect a Presiding Member after spending more than Gh¢60,000 on six consecutive elections,” he added.