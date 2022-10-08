NPP grassroots celebrate Alan Kyerematen on his 67th birthday

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Various groups of delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have endorsed the presidential ambition of Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, as he marked his 67th birthday on 3rd October 2022.



As the New Patriotic Party is gearing up to ‘Break the Eight’, a number of party bigwigs hope to be elected as flagbearers, but most delegates are giving the trade minister the green light to lead the party in the 2024 general elections. One such delegate group is the Queens.



The Queens, a pro-Alan female group in collaboration with the market women at Adehyeɛ market in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, has organized an alluring party to celebrate Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for his enormous accomplishments on his 67th birthday.



Alan cash, as he is fondly called by his followers, has achieved great deals which include an $8.5 million state-of-the-art factory, the revival of the Oil Palm industry in Ghana, and mobilizing new investments to expand salt mining operations in Ghana.



As of August 2022, 125 factories were reported to be in operation under the government flagship programme, 1D1F, believed to be Alan’s brainchild.



Elaborating on Alan Kyerematen’s achievements, through the ministry of trade, the National President of Queens, Afia Korankyewaa, in her submission at the program said Alan is worthy of celebration judging from his immense contribution to the NPP government.



“His ministry, Trades and Industry, is arguably the best ministry so far and has created over 160,000 jobs for the youth in the 125 established factories in the country.”



Also, market women at the Adehyeɛ market couldn’t hide their joy and were dumbfounded that Queens chose to celebrate their birthday with them this year.



Addressing the media, a leader at the Adehyeɛ Market, Eno Mary, seized the opportunity to throw weight behind Alan Kyerematen, pledging to support him with prayers and even to pay for his nomination forms when the NPP opens nominations.



“Alan is our hope”, the market women shouted.



Madam Mary prayed for the NPP government to as a matter of urgency, find strategies and interventions to salvage the harsh economic situation to help sustain their businesses.



She showered blessings unto the life of Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and assured him of her support and the support of all the market women at the Adehyeɛ market should he consider contesting in the upcoming flagbearer ship contest in NPP.



According to the market women, they believe Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has served the NPP for long years and his vast experience in trade and industry will serve their interest better.



Another group of delegates “Pearls Ladies for Alan”, rooting for the Trades and Industry Minister to lead the party in 2024 are upbeat about his chances. The Pro-Alan group, Pearl Ladies, said the chances of Mr Kyerematen winning the December 7, 2024, presidential elections make him the best choice as the party’s flagbearer.



The national president of the group, Josephine Obiri Yeboah said her group have endorsed Alan because of his track record as a unifier who will help garner votes from all quarters of the party.



“We have all seen honourable Alan Kyerematen’s service of sacrifice and humility, he has served under former president John Agyekum Kufuor and the current president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo. It is time for him to lead the party and the country. He will help end the struggle of the youth, through job creation and other entrepreneurial skills training”.



She added that “Ghanaians have seen what former president John Dramani Mahama can do and thus they won’t vote for him because he has misled the country, Alan Kyerematen, however, has created good grounds for the country through the trade ministry. He can help break the eight.”



She advised fellow delegates not to dwell on tribal and monetary grounds to cast their votes rather they should vote for a competent and honest person of integrity who can do the job and who can be trusted by Ghanaians.



“My advice to my fellow delegates is that we should not vote based on tribal and monetary grounds rather we should vote for someone who is up to the task. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has been working for the party and the country, we know him this is not the time to vote for a new person, we want a true party man. He can do the job.”



The men are not left out of Alan Kyerematen’s birthday as a Former NPP Chairman for Ejisu Constituency, Okai Kwanin, recounted how chief Alan, as he refers to him, included the youth in governance.



“I remember in 1992, he was the chairman of the famous Young Executives Forum, which comprised of young businessmen by then, when the party was at the stage of being incubated when the party decided to buy its first party headquarters he contributed his quota by giving money to establish the party office”.



Congratulating Alan on his 67th birthday, Chairman Okai retreated how he stepped aside for his seniors to contest, he graciously conceded defeat and assisted the current president Akuffo-Addo in the unity of the party.



“Alan has helped to re-organize the party, he did a yeoman’s job to campaign for the current president to win the election in 2016 and 2020. Everybody in this party knows its Alan’s time. I believe that one thing that can propel him to become the president of this country is the industrialization agenda that he is pursuing, now if everything is lost 1D1F is the only policy that is carrying the country along. I believe that if the story is told well to the delegates and his growing popularity he will be voted for”.



On the issue of tribalism and monetary influence, Mr Okai Kwamin noted that this tribalism has been abolished during independence, he urged delegates to vote for a person that can lead the party to victory.



“The issues of tribalism has been relegated to the background and the increasing money consciousness should cease, delegates should vote for Chief Alan the competent and credible man. If they really want power then they should vote for Alan. He is a good brand and if he is sold well the delegates will buy into his ideas, for me I have no doubt in my mind that if he is sold well he will win. He is the hope of the party”.



Adding his voice to the call for all to unite and vote for Alan Kyerematen, Former NPP Electoral Area Coordinator Dawda Jentumah pledged his support for Alan cash. According to him, Mr. Kyerematen stands tall among all his peers and if NPP delegates vote for him, the party will have a good story to tell Ghanaians in 2024.



“He has all the credentials to help the party break the eight, 2024 election requires a very innovative and trusted personality to lead the party, and Alan Kyerematen is the creative, innovative and trustworthy one NPP needs. His work at the trade ministry is an indication that if the party presents him for the 2024 elections we will have a very attractive campaign message to tell Ghanaian.” Dauda Jantuma



He believes that the trade minister has all the credentials to help the party break the eight which is the party’s core focus for the upcoming election.



“I entreat all delegates not be carried away by monetary influence, tribal and religious campaign to vote against their conviction. They should look at the bigger picture which is breaking the eight-to-vote. The next generation of Ghanaians will look for a leader who will look at entrepreneurs, who will take entrepreneurs to heart and that is the only way we can build the country.” He stressed.



Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen or Alan Cash has a lot of accomplishments and achievements both locally and internationally. His name has been mentioned at a lot of functions and important places and occasions. In 1994, Cash was included in a list by TIME magazine as one of the Hundred (100) Global Leaders of the New Millennium, in the same category as Bill Gates and John F. Kennedy.



In 1990, Kyerematen was responsible for establishing and operating the EMPRETEC Programme in Ghana, and transforming the program from a UN project to an independent project.



He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Economics at the University of Ghana, Legon. Kyerematen also holds a Law degree, LLB from the Ghana Law School. In the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Adis Ababa, He worked as a trade advisor, in Ethiopia.



He is a leadership and motivational speaker who has attended and spoken at a lot of functions in Ghana and beyond.



As a founding member of the NPP, his political affiliation, Kyerematen has been a leading pioneer and key strategist of the party since its inception in 1992.



Alan Kyerematen was appointed as the cabinet minister for the Ministry of Trade and industry. He led the construction of a multimillion-dollar enclave at Tema Free Zone, dedicated to the apparel industry for the export market by Ghanaian business owners.



He facilitates the 1D1F project under the Ministry of trade and industry with over 100 industries in the private and public sectors. All these achievements set him apart from the other candidates.