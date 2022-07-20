NPP government's infrastructural development for Savannah is unmatched - Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Minister for the Savannah Region Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril has praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the massive infrastructural development springing up in the Savannah Region.



Mr Jibril in an interview on a Damongo Radio station (PAD) said the NPP government is unmatched when it comes to development in the Region.



The Minister made these comments when he outlined the projects that are currently ongoing under the supervision of the Regional Coordinating Council.



According to him, since the creation of the Savannah Region under the able leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, it has seen tremendous developments within the region.



The Savannah Regional Minister mentioned the East Gonja Municipality, North East Gonja, North Gonja, West Gonja Municipal, Bole District, Central Gonja and Sawla Tuna Kalba district has more than one projects currently ongoing under the monitoring of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council.



He said in East Gonja, a 10.5km township roads are being constructed, a state of the Art construction of TVET is ongoing in Salaga and an administration block and staff bungalows are being constructed in Salaga for Regional staff of Highways Authority.



In the Salaga North, the Minister said the construction of a district hospital is underway under agenda 111.



He said the asphalting of a 15.5km township roads has been done in Damongo, the Regional Capital of the Savannah Region and that construction of Regional Education headoffice, Multipurpose Regional Court complex, construction of Regional Coordinating Council, Health Insurance Headcoffice, Youth and Employment Authority Head office, Regional police command among others are ongoing and that at Busunu, a modern Senior High School is to be constructed



The Savannah Regional Minister said the Bole District has its own share as the construction of regional agric office and staff bungalows are ongoing.



He said no government in the history of Ghana has pushed development to the Savannah region than the current NPP government.



On education, he said all schools in the region will by the end of 2022 have full access to the use of marker boards instead of the traditional black board and chalk methods used in teaching and learning.



Mt Jibril used the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor.



He said the lobbying abilities of the Damongo MP is yielding lots of benefits for the Damongo municipality.



He mentioned the Damongo astro turf which according to him was funded solely by the Damongo MP and that he is also working to ensure the Zongo ministry constructs a modern astro turf for the people of the Larabanga community.



Mr Muhazu Jibril used the opportunity to advice the youth to place much emphasis on education since he is where he is today because of education.