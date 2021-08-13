NPP government has largely reduced the suffering of Ghanaians – Bawumia

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, through policies implemented, delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians “even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.”



In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia reminded the youth that the NPP promised to “reduce the suffering Ghanaians were going through under the economic mismanagement of the NDC.”



He said after four years in office, “even though many Ghanaians are facing challenging times” which he said is as a result “of the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the government has largely reduced the suffering of Ghanaians.



To prove his point Dr. Bawumia has listed what the NPP has done to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians since coming into office compared with the status quo ante.



Dr. Bawumia's post was made to commemorate International Youth Day which was marked on Thursday, 12 August 2021.




































