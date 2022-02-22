NPP government has increased petrol prices by GHC20 in 5yrs – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Communications Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is insensitive when it comes to petroleum pricing in the country.



According to Mr Gyamfi, the NPP has increased the price of petrol by GHS20 in five years while the NDC government in eight years increased the price of petrol by GHS11.



He noted that a gallon of petrol which was sold at GHS16 under the NDC government is now being sold at GHS36.



Mr. Gyamfi said this on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.



He said the incessant increment of petrol prices is indicative of how insensitive the Akufo-Addo administration is.



He explained that the NPP's administration does not appreciate the predicaments of Ghanaians by heaping taxes upon taxes on petrol prices in the country.



He enumerated that last year the NPP administration increased the price of petrol by GHS9 and this year between two months, it has increased the price of petrol by GHS5.



He added that this act on the part of the NPP government is the highest form of insensitivity.