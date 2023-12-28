NPP gov’t will continue developmental projects despite economic challenges – Bosome Freho MP

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Darko Boateng branded as ADB has assured his constituents that, despite economic challenges, the New Patriotic Party NPP government would continue developmental projects in the area.



The MP has observed that, the government would go ahead to provide infrastructural with projects for the constituents particularly roads to improve the living conditions of the people.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday December 27, 2023, the Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng re-affirmed his commitment to persue development agenda that will change the fortunes of the constituency.



He revealed that, the residents will see major road projects as government has approved a host of projects in to be constructed in the constituency.



He said he has already lobby for the construction of the road from Asiwa to Ampaha, the Asiwa to Nsuaem and Tebeso No2 stretch have been awarded to a contractors..



He revealed that, the Ankaase to Ampaha road too had received approval to be constructed, adding full details of the entire projects will be announced soon.



Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng ADB was elected as the Member of Parliament in the 2020 elections has since lead hundreds of major projects in the constituency both physical and social intervention programs



