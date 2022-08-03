NPP gives former officers one -week ultimatum to return vehicles, other assets

Politics of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given a one week ultimatum to all former Regional and Constituency party executives concerned to return all party vehicles and assets in their possession.



This is barely few weeks days after the NPP’s national elections.



The NPP held its national delegates conference on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Accra to elect new executives.



In a statement signed by its new General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the directive has been necessitated by widespread concerns and complaints by the current executives to the effect that some of their predecessors (i.e. immediate past executives) still have in their custody, vehicles and other items that were allocated to Party offices to enable executives perform their administrative functions and responsibilities efficiently.



That, the NPP stated has rendered the newly elected executives of the Party handicapped in the performance of their duties, which development is adversely impacting the conduct of Party activities. As has been the norm, executives are permitted to use assets of the Party but cannot assume ownership of same upon leaving office.



The NPP stated that the decision of the National Steering Committee is that the assets should be returned to the respective Regional and Constituency Party Executive Committees.



“In the light of the foregoing, the Party is by this notice, giving a one-week ultimatum to all such former executives to comply with this directive,” the Party stated.



It entreated Regional executives of the Party to supervise the retrieval of these assets that are still in possession of former Constituency Executives of the Party.



Meanwhile, it added that, “The National Treasurer has equally been instructed to supervise the retrieval of all assets with former Regional executives of the Party.”