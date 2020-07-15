Politics of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

NPP gives NDC 7 days to name one youth policy

Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B

The youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a one-week ultimatum to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to produce youth-focused policies they introduced to better the lives of the youth when they were in power for eight years.



NPP National Youth Organizer Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, threw the challenge during the party’s ‘Youth Must Know Series’ held in Kumasi yesterday.



He said under the NDC, especially the Mahama-led administration, there was no future for the youth, but the current Akufo-Addo administration came to reverse the trend and had given hope to the youth through many laudable policies.



Nana B stated that if the NDC youth wing and communications outfit failed to come out with their party’s youth-focused policies when they were in government, then members of the NDC would not have any moral right to campaign for votes from the youth in the run-up to the December polls.



He said the current NPP administration had performed better regarding policies to improve the lives of the youth so it should be maintained in office.



Nana B taunted that the NDC youth wing would struggle to meet his challenge, indicating that the NDC failed woefully to introduce youth-focused policies when it mismanaged the state of affairs during its eight years in political office.



“This NPP government has performed better than any other government in the 4th Republic when it comes to the implementation of policies that have far-reaching benefits in the lives of the youth. The sterling performance of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia is evident in the lives of Ghanaian youth,” he said.



Massive Votes for Nana



According to him, the youth have seen and experienced in their lives the numerous positive social intervention programmes which are youth-focused introduced by the Akufo-Addo government and so they would show their appreciation by voting massively for the President to sustain his good works.



He mentioned the introduction of the free Senior High school (SHS) policy, which has increased enrolment of students; One District, One Factory, NABCO, which has offered job opportunities for the youth; financial support for 1,000 athletes, recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff, among others, as some of the interventions being made to give the youth hope. He said NDC never thought of such programmes and was only interested in looting funds meant for youth development.



Besides, he said the recruitment of nurses, recruitment of security personnel, job creation in cocoa, 83,000 youth employed in youth in afforestation, funding for young entrepreneurs under NEIP, Planting for Food and Jobs and the restoration of nursing and teacher trainee allowances were some of the interventions of the NPP.



“The youth of Ghana is grateful to President Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership and come December 7, 2020, we will vote massively to give the NPP and President Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for us,” Nana B indicated.



He lambasted the NDC for lying about his visit to some SHSs to monitor the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

