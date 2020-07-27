Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

NPP full of ignorantly empty brains and failures – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has downplayed the assertion that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the best human capital while the NDC are intellectually weak.



According to him, he acknowledges that the NPP has some fine brains but insists that some are also ignorantly empty and therefore the claim that NPP is for smart people should be discarded.



He indicated that it is fallacious to think that the NDC does not have intellectuals.



To him, they are aware of the people who were not smart in school and were referred in some courses they sat for during their University days.



“NPP people some of them are fantastic people but some of them are empty and arrogant. Please they should give us a break. This thing about people… we were in school with them, we were in school with them. Some of us were SRC Presidents they didn’t even qualify to be potters in our administration, they should give us a break. Some of them didn’t pass, they were referred. What is all this nonsense, arrogance? for where they should give us a break,” Mr. Ankrah told Fiifi Banson on Truth and Untruth which airs on Gh One TV and was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



There is a widely growing perception that the New Patriotic Party has some intellectuals because they are capitalists whiles the NDC does not have a lot of educated and smart human capital in its fold hence their inability to manage the country when the opportunity is handed them.

