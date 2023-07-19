NPP flagebearship race: Watch Dr Bawumia’s arrival at KNUST

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries is getting hotter by the minute as the contenders for the position travel across the country to make their case to the party's delegates.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was in the Ashanti Region over the weekend to continue his campaign tour.



Dr Bawumia met members of the party at some of the constituencies in the region.



He stormed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNSUT) to interact with NPP delegates in the Oforikrom Constituency.



The vice president arrived in his trademark campaign bus with members of his campaign team as well as some Members of the Parliament of Ghana, who have declared their support for him.



He was met by some enthusiastic KNUST students who lead his bus to the grounds for the campaign amid singing and dancing.



As the vice president and his entourage were alighting from the bus; the NPP MPs and the students could be heard singing songs of praise for Bawumia.



