NPP flagbearship: We will rally behind delegates’ choice – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has debunked rumors that the executives of the party are throwing their weight behind a particular presidential candidate hopeful.



This comes after John Boadu, the General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) denied an allegation of discriminating against a presidential hopeful of the party, John Alan Kyerematen ahead of the party’s flagbearership race.



But John Boadu said until the party opens nominations for its presidential primaries, it does not recognize any aspiring flagbearer.



In a statement signed by his Press Secretary Iddi Muhayu-Deen on Monday, January 17, 2022, in reaction to claims by some supporters of Alan Kyerematen that they are being victimized, it said “In any case, until the party opens the nomination for presidential primaries, there cannot be any aspiring presidential candidate duly recognized by the party.



“The group can only be said to be on a mischievous and destructive mission, and it will be in the interest of Mr. Alan Kyerematen to dissociate himself from such a diabolic agenda against the NPP,” the statement noted.



Speaking to the issue in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM drive, Nana Obiri Boahen noted that he, however, understands the drama surrounding the candidature of the presidential hopefuls.



According to Obiri Boahene, he is not against people vouching for some persons to lead the NPP in the next elections.



“We are people united by a political party. I am not against rallying behind a political party, I am however against using the elections to settle individual scores,” Nana Obiri Boahen told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Asked whether or not he has tipped Dr. Bawumia as the next presidential hopeful for the NPP in the 2024 general elections, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen said he has not openly endorsed any candidate.