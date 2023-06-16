NPP flagbearership race: We shall be there to support you – Sammi Awuku to Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has declared his unflinching support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as he seeks to become the next flagbearer of the NPP.



Mr Awuku praised Dr Bawumia for the huge contributions and sacrifices he has made for the growth and development of the NPP in spite of the challenges and risks he faced, adding that such hurdles will persist in his quest to lead the NPP.



“You have distinguished yourself well and contributed to the growth and development of this tradition even at the peril of your life and career.



Just as your forebearers, you will be called all sorts of names and even ridiculed.



But in all these, my only prayer for you is that, may the NPP God of Dr. JB Danquah, Dr. K. A Busia, Chief Dombo, Jato Kaleo, Victor Owusu, Tolon Naa Yakubu Taali, Prof. Adu Boahen, J.A. Kufuor, Aliu Mahama, and Nana Akufo Addo show you favour and protect you in this cocktail journey of tragedies and triumphs, insults and praises as you take this bold step to lead the NPP to break the 8.

We shall definitely be there to support you because IT IS POSSIBLE to WIN TOGETHER,” he said in a statement posted on social media.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is hugely favoured by the party to lead it into the 2024 elections. The majority of NPP MPs and many hugely influential members of the party have declared their support for him.



He faces competition from stalwarts such as Alan Kyeremanten, Kwabena Agyapong, maverick MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and several others.