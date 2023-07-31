NPP flagbearership race: Presidential staffer ‘brags’ about grassroots in Ken’s constituency supporting Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 31 July 2023

Presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said that polling stations executives of the constituency of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, Assin North, have declared their support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a tweet shared on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Aboagye suggested that the Assin Central polling station executives bravely declared their support for Bawumia even though their Member of Parliament, Ken Agyapong, is also contesting in the flagbearship race.



He added that nothing can stop Vice President Bawumia from being the candidate of the NPP in the 2024 elections.



“You want to know how resolved the Polling Station Executives are, to win 2024 Elections?



“Then check out how they defied the odds in support of @MBawumia in Assin Central. Nothing can stop Destiny,” Miracles Aboagye wrote.



Ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



