NPP flagbearership: Bawumia to win Special Delegates Conference with 72% – New research

Politics of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to win the Special Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a whopping 72%, according to new research by the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK and The Outcomes International, Ghana.



The researchers found that out of the ten aspirants to the flagbearer position of the NPP, Vice President Dr. Bawumia will not only be part of the five persons the Special Delegates Conference will select but will be in a very comfortable lead, beating his closest contender by 64.9 percentage points.



According to the research, the top five candidates will be: H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with 72.6% of the votes; Hon. Alan Kyeremanten with 7.7% of the votes; Hon.Kennedy Agyapong with 4.3% of the votes; Hon. Kwabena Agyapong with 1.8% of the votes; and Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 0.6% of the votes. 11.7% of the voters in the Special Delegates Conference are still undecided as of the time of the research.



“The main bases for assessing candidates by delegates are the vision of the candidate for the party and country and the competence of the candidate. Delegates of the special electoral college believe the party stands a good chance of breaking the 8 if they stay united after the primaries,” the report findings read in part.



Methodology



The report said that researchers used the quantitative research design and computer-assisted technology for interviews.



“Using the quantitative research design, data was obtained mainly through computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) technology.



The minimum sample size was determined to be 278 delegates based on a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error.



However, 300 delegates were interviewed in order to increase precision.



The study used multistage probability proportional to the size sampling (PPS) with implicit stratification,” the report explained.



The NPP is expected to hold a Special Delegates Conference to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five. The National Delegates Conference would then be held on the 4th of November, 2023.



Meanwhile, the 10 aspirants cleared by the vetting committee are; Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr. Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Hon. Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, Hon. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Hon. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Hon. Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Hon. Joe Ghartey, and Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh.