NPP flagbearership: Afriyie Akoto won’t even make top five – Otchere Ankrah

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr Benjamin Otchere-Darko has predicted that former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto will put up the worst performance in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party.



According to him, the former minister will be the first person to fall off if the party holds a special congress to choose five candidates for the primaries proper.



“I’ve heard they are about 11 but later I will give you the names of the first five and those who will not qualify into the five. But for the person who will be last, I have mentioned his name already; Afriyie Akoto,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on Thursday May 11, 2023.



According to the constitution of the NPP, the party will hold a special congress if more than five candidates file nominations to contest the party’s flagbearership.



The first five to be selected at the special congress will be put before a bigger congress of party delegates for the election of a flagbearer.



Currently more than five individuals including the former agric minister are actively campaigning ahead of the flagbearer contest slated for November 4, 2023.



GA/SARA