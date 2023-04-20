NPP flagbearer slot not 'for sale' to the highest bidder – Subin MP

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi has rebuffed claims that the flagbearer slot of the party is for auction to the highest bidder.



He stated emphatically that money is not a determinant of who leads the elephant family but the campaign message to the delegates to either convince them or not whether the prospective aspirant is capable of the job.



In an interview with Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said from President Kufuor's time till date, money has never been the influencing factor in the choice by delegates of the party.



“From the tradition of our party, money does not determine who becomes a flagbearer or a Member of Parliament in the party, it is the message. If you go through the Fourth Republic, from Kufuor to Akufo-Addo, delegates vote on message and long service, they vote on loyalty.



"They have their own criteria for selecting whoever they want to lead them. I remember when I wanted to contest my seat, anyone who came to seek the blessing of the delegates, they told them it was my turn”, he revealed.



According to him, he does not believe that some persons are trying to use money to influence delegates to vote in a manner against the norm they have practiced over time.



“I am not sure money can change the minds of delegates in the process of electing a flagbearer for our party. If it is true that money is being doled out, I urge everyone to go and take his or her share because it belongs to Ghana and not an individual”, he disclosed.