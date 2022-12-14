NPP flagbearer race is not an Alan vs. Bawumia contest – Kwabena Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

The upcoming flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is being projected as a two-horse race but it is far from it.



This is the view of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a one-time General Secretary who is vying to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls.



In an interview with Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), Agyapong explained that the media had the responsibility to tasking each of the contenders to present their policy platforms and alternative propositions to governance.



“The press has been skewed in a way to try and present this contest as a two-horse race and it is by default,” he said before explaining why Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia; have been cast as the frontrunners.



“(It is) because the Vice President is politically number two and he was appointed by the president, it doesn’t mean he is better than any of us.



“Of course, Alan K has been number two electorally, so he has been number two in the last three presidential primaries. So, you have two default candidates, one political, one electoral; who are seen as the frontrunners but that does not matter to me all.”



He continued: “Ghanaians are going through what they are experiencing and these two are part of the system currently. If they have anything to do to relieve Ghanaians, they have the opportunity now not wait till 2024.”



Agyapong is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.



Prominent names that have popped up in the race include: Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – none of them have officially declared their intent.



Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, have publicly declared their intention to run for the position.



