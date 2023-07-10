NPP flagbearer race: Only Alan can win swing regions – Group

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

YOUTH COMMUNICATORS FOR ALAN (YOCA)



BREAKING THE 8 WITH ALAN



The Youth Communicators for Alan, YOCA is a group of like-minded young NPP communicators dotted across the 16 Regions of Ghana. As dedicated and discerning supporters of the great New Patriotic Party, we have come to appreciate the unique and enormous contributions that Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has made towards the growth and development of our party since its establishment 31 years ago in 1992.



Consequently, we have taken up the charge to promote the good works and legacy of Hon. Alan Kyerematen and support his campaign for flagbearer of the NPP in the upcoming presidential primaries on 4th November 2023.



As a founding member of the NPP, Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s work and sacrifices over the years have yielded incredible results and contributed to building a unified and strong party. Indeed, his selflessness and love for the party were beautifully symbolized, when he graciously decided to concede to Pres. Nana Akuffo-Addo in the 2007 NPP presidential primaries. According to the NPP constitution, the election was supposed to go to a run-off as no candidate gained 50% + 1 vote.



However, in spite of the demands of his faithful supporters and his own ambition, Hon. Alan decided to concede to his senior brother to safeguard the scarce resources and unity of the NPP at the time. He has also supported the growth of the NPP in countless other ways, particularly in his capacity as the Chairman of the Young Executive Forum which contributed seed capital towards the acquisition of the party’s first headquarters. Furthermore, as the longest-serving Minister of Trade & Industry in Ghana,



Hon. Alan has been one of the best ambassadors for the NPP’s founding philosophy of “Development in Freedom” through his groundbreaking policies like Presidential Special Initiatives and most recently 1D1F, and AfCFTA. Ultimately, we are delighted that this great son of the NPP has risen to the challenge of campaigning for the Flagbearer of the party and president of Ghana at large.



He has shown the way forward for the NPP and the Nation with his practical policies and his vision. We are also delighted at the authentic and passionate welcome Hon. Alan Kyerematen received during his Constituency Delegates Durbars across the Greater Accra Region.



Delegates from diverse backgrounds who will be the final kingmakers of the NPP were energized and inspired by the messages Hon. Alan shared during the durbars. In line with his known track record of integrity and peace, Hon Alan Kyerematen’s campaign across Accra was devoid of political attacks and insults and rather sought to promote his innovative solutions to the well-known challenges facing the NPP today including unemployment, neglect, intimidation, and apathy.



For the avoidance of doubt, we the Youth Communicators for Alan would like to outline the major points from Alan’s campaign tour:



1. Alan will ensure economic independence for all NPP delegates by creating a party-owned system that provides employment and fixed salaries for delegates who work full-time for the NPP.



2. Alan is the only delegate among the 10 contenders who can revive the love and faith that the wider Ghanaian population have in the NPP. He is the only candidate that can drive the NPP to break the 8.



3. Alan will ensure unity and progress in the party by breaking the system of factions and intimidation in the party. He understands the party the most and will protect the interest of all NPP members.



4. Alan will ensure a resilient and strong economy for Ghana through his Great Transformational Plan which will rapidly boost Trade, Industry, and Agriculture.



5. Alan is the only candidate who can consolidate votes for the NPP in its stronghold Ashanti Region and also win swing regions like Central, Western, and Greater Accra regions.



In view of the above, we strongly believe that Alan Kyerematen is the best and only choice for NPP Flagbearer. We encourage all voting delegates to vote for Hon. Alan on November 4th, 2023, to guarantee better days ahead for supporters of the NPP, especially the grassroots.



In the coming months, our platform the Youth Communicators for Alan will work tirelessly to promote Alan Kyerematen and spread his good messages to every corner of our beloved country Ghana. We welcome any and all Ghanaians, especially loyal NPP supporters, who want to join our noble cause. With Alan our future is bright!



BE BOLD FOR ALAN!



Thank you.



Frederick Opoku

National Coordinator

0244633447