NPP flagbearer race: I know how to beat John Mahama again – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to cast their votes overwhelmingly in his favor to lead the party, emphasizing his ability to defeat the formidable opponent, John Dramani Mahama.



Confident in his track record, Dr. Bawumia highlighted his previous victories over the former president, stating, "I have beaten him twice already and I know how to defeat him again in the 2024 elections," Myjoyonline.com quoted



He emphasized the importance of having a selfless leader with humility, political experience, innovative ideas, and tolerance for everyone.



Addressing the upcoming presidential primaries, the Vice President asserted that the party needs someone capable of securing victory and retaining power.



He urged delegates to choose him as the best candidate to triumph over John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Vetting Committee for the NPP's Presidential Primary has already cleared all ten aspirants, paving the way for a competitive race to lead the party into the 2024 polls.



YNA/WA



