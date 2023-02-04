NPP flagbearer aspirants want to distance themselves from failing government – Lecturer

Politics of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A political science lecturer at Cape Coast University (UCC), Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere, says some flag bearer aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are pushing for an early conference so as to distance themselves from the failing Akufo-Addo government.



He was of the view the aspirants are not comfortable with the government's performance, especially in the management of the economy.



Mr Okyere was reacting to the NPP’s inconclusive National Executives Committee (NEC) meeting held on February 2, 2023, that failed to announce a date for the primaries.



He was of the view the president on the other hand is harbouring the fear he will become a lame-duck president if the party goes for an early congress.



“The aspirants have realised that the legacy of the president is nothing to write home about and thus want an early conference to enable the candidate elected to devise his ways of getting Ghanaians to buy into their ideas and programmes.



“It is the reason the aspirants want to prosecute their independent campaign not linked to the abysmal performance of the Nana Addo-led administration,” he stressed.



Mr Okyere spoke on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, February 2023.