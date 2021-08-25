NPP executives urged to work hard to 'Break The Eight-Year' jinx

Politics of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Adu-Agyei, the Western North Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has indicated that the party could break the eight-year cycle through unity, hard work and perseverance.



He called on constituency executives and supporters in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency to work extra hard to achieve victory in the 2024 election.



Mr Adu-Agyei said this when he addressed a section of party supporters at the NPP Annual Delegates Conference held in the Bibiani Municipality at the weekend.



He said the Akufo-Addo Administration inherited a bad economy from the previous government but managed to transform it to improve upon the living conditions of Ghanaians.



He mentioned policies and programmes rolled out by the Akufo-Addo led-government in the past four years, including the School Feeding Programme, One District One Factory and restoration of the teacher trainees and nurse's allowances.



Others are cocoa pollination, scholarship package for tertiary students, provision of an ambulance per constituency, issuance of Ghana cards and free senior high school policy, which have brought employment and relief to Ghanaians, especially parents.



Mr Adu-Agyei commended the electorate for their immense contributions to maintain the parliamentary seat.



He, however, urged the supporters to refrain from divisive tendencies and forge together for peace and unity to ensure rapid development.



Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, thanked the party Executives and constituents for the confidence reposed in him by allowing him to represent them in Parliament for the next four years.



The MP also admonished supporters to be united and rally behind him for more development.



Mr Joseph Halifax Amandeh, the constituency secretary, who briefed the gathering about the current state of the party in the constituency, mentioned the lack of office space for the party's administrative activities as a major challenge in the constituency.



He said the party was operating from the MP's office, which he said was not the best.



The Annual Delegates Conference was organised in three separate zones; namely Sefwi Bekwai, Sefwi Anhwiaso and Bibiani zones due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.