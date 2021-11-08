NPP executives must have insurance cover – National Treasurer hopeful

Politics of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A National Treasurer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah is proposing an insurance policy to cover party executives, from National Chairman to Polling Station executive in the discharge of their work.



According to him, a road accident insurance policy and life insurance policy for these executives of the party will give them some level of assurance to enable them to give their all in working hard for the party’s victory come 2024 general elections.



“As I speak, Ngleshi-Bortiano Youth Organiser is dead, Odododiodoo Organiser is also dead, two other youth organisers died in the Western Region. Because we say we are doing politics, there’s no policy to take care of party executives. I will be proposing that we come up with an insurance policy (road accident and life) so that they have some sort of assurance to work hard for the NPP to break the 8.



"If such an insurance cover is there an executive will work very hard for the party knowing that God forbid if he or she is involved in an accident there’ll be some sort of cover. This proposal will be tabled before National Executive Committee and I have confidence it will be adopted,” Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah said in an interview with host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on “Ghana Kasa” show on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV.



Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah aka CNN, an astute financial analyst who is poised to be the next National Treasurer, comes in with rich experience in Finance as he holds MSC in Banking and Finance from Boston University.



He has contributed hugely to the elephant party in the United States of America branch and is currently the NPP Administrator at the party’s National Headquarters.



Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah also once served as a Member of NEC Welfare Committee from 2018 till date, NPP USA Branch Treasurer from 2014 to 2018, NPP USA Branch Fundraising Committee among other important roles within the party.