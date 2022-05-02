NPP elects new constituency executives in Takoradi

Politics of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its constituency elections in Takoradi to elect executive members, in a peaceful atmosphere to lead the party in the constituency.



In all, 635 eligible delegates voted for 24 candidates who stood for various positions including the Chairman, 1st and 2nd Vice-Chairperson and Secretary.



The other positions contested were the Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Organizer, Women’s Organizer, Youth Organizer and Nasara Coordinator.



At the end of polls, Mr Prince Arthur, retained his position as the Chairman with 406 votes against his opponent Mr Daniel Osei who polled 207 votes with 3 rejected ballots.



Mr Justice Maxwell Acquah polled 544 votes while Mr Charles Kingsley Arthur polled 321 out of the total votes cast to win the First and Second Vice Chairperson positions respectively.



The Secretary position went to Mr Emmanuel Kwabla Torkornoo who polled 463 votes while Madam Rosemond Osaebea Mends, retained her position as the Women’s Organizer.



Mr. Jerry Atta-Fynn and Mr. Michael Kwame Owusu were elected Organizer and Youth Organizer respectively.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) and Western Regional Minister congratulated the newly elected executives on their victory and urged them not to relax on their mandate but work hard to win more people into the party.